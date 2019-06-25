Lloyd's launches product innovation facility with £53m capacity

New initiative to focus on emerging risks, with underwriters from a range of different businesses taking part including Tokio Marine Kiln, Beazley and Hiscox.

A group of Lloyd’s underwriters have launched an initiative with £53m of capacity with the aim of speeding up (re)insurance product development for new and emerging risks.

The Product Innovation Facility is led by senior underwriters from Tokio Marine Kiln, Beazley, MS Amlin, Talbot, Liberty Specialty Markets, Hiscox, Ascot, Chubb, Chaucer, Brit, Antares and Apollo.

Lloyd’s noted the facility will trial new types of insurance for complex and non-standard risks, including, but not limited to, intangible assets and supply chain risks, or mishaps caused by artificial intelligence.

The market noted it had committed to providing a “safe space” for underwriters to experiment with new ideas in a controlled way. Last year it launched an innovation sandbox for InsurTech start-ups.

Lloyd’s explained that the facility is aligned with its new strategy, which was unveiled in May this year and focuses on a number of initiatives designed to transform the market.

Entrepreneurial

John Neal, Lloyd’s chief executive officer, said: “Lloyd’s has a deserved reputation as the home of insurance innovation and I am delighted to see this initiative taking shape, which harnesses Lloyd’s unrivalled entrepreneurial spirit.

“In so doing The Product Innovation Facility aligns with our collective vision for the future of the world’s (re)insurance market.

“By incubating new product ideas and helping them to scale up over time, Lloyd’s will continue helping its customers to deal with rapidly evolving and emerging risks.”

Trevor Maynard, Lloyd’s head of innovation, said: “The Product Innovation Facility formalises underwriting at the centre of the Lloyd’s innovation ecosystem.

“Working closely with the Lloyd’s innovation team the group has put forward this new concept of product development by agreeing to support one another’s initiatives with £53m of capacity in the first instance. The facility is still open to other market participants to join.”

Lloyd’s new strategy followed a number of years of poor performance at the organisation which most recently posted an operating loss of £1.0bn for 2018. In 2017 losses hit £2.0bn.

The culture of Lloyd’s also found itself in the spotlight following reports of sexual harassment at the organisation, which forced it to rush through a plan to combat sexism at the insurance market.

