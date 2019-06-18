Adrian Brown becomes NED at SSP

He will remain in his current position at Ardonagh.

Adrian Brown has joined technology provider SSP as non-executive director while holding his position as executive advisor at Ardonagh.

He joins NEDs, Dale Alderson and Andrew Davison and non-executive chairman, Jonathan Halford.

Comment

Halford commented: “We’re delighted to have Adrian join us. His exceptional depth and breadth of experience of the general insurance industry will provide powerful insight into the opportunities and challenges in the industry, contributing to the ongoing development of SSP’s strategy and plans for the future.”

Steve Lathrope, CEO of SSP said: “Having Adrian join the team is great news for our business and for our customers.

“Adrian’s experience as a leader in underwriting and broking business, working with a wide range of technology partners including SSP, will provide us with an invaluable ‘voice of the customer’ as we move forward.

“His knowledge and expertise will play a crucial part in making sure that we have a clear view of what our customers need from us, enabling us to focus our investment on fulfilling their requirements and expectations of SSP as a business partner.”

Brown stated: “I’m delighted to be joining the SSP team at such an important and exciting time in the development of the business.

“SSP has played an important role at the core of the UK insurance market for many years, as well as providing insurance and broking administration systems in APAC, Africa and North America.”

Background

Brown has previously worked as COO and CEO for RSA UK, he left the firm in June 2014 and joined Gallagher as chairman of underwriting and distribution.

He also held the role of managing director at More Than which he launched in 2001 and was previously CEO of underwriting at Towergate.

