Opinion: Bewica's Eva Berg-Winters on cyber security

Get to grips with cyber: Brokers need to do more for their own cyber security, says Eva Berg-Winters

Cyber is a risk growing like no other. One in three businesses see a breach or attack in any given year, a figure which far outweighs the physical perils that businesses face.

Yet our Bewica research shows that despite the proliferation of cyber insurance guides and brochures on how to be more cyber secure, our industry is far from leading when it comes to implementing its own core security measures.

One South East broker recently told me that it had been victim of a cyber breach itself, facilitated by a technical weakness it had known about, prompting it to write to over one thousand business customers to explain that their information had been compromised. Debilitating? No. Embarrassing? Certainly. And it called into question the broker’s ability to talk convincingly about cyber insurance and risk management with its clients.

Incidents like this are depressingly common. No business can be fully secure, but there are simple steps at very little, or no, cost that can strongly tighten the security of many brokers.

Take phishing attacks, in which a criminal tricks the recipient of an email into doing things like sharing their log-in details, sending money or visiting malicious sites. They’re not always easy to spot. One sophisticated attack, for example, saw criminals cloning an MD’s email address and using language details which should have been known only to the company to send instructions for a £70,000 invoice to be paid.

Some four-in-five of businesses were targeted by phishing last year. There are some very basic measures that many in our industry routinely don’t take. Configuring SPF, DKIM and DMARC for instance – which in layman’s terms is adding authentication and integrity checks to the email. It’s free, it’s simple to do and it’s impactful. When HMRC implemented DMARC, impersonation emails dropped by a staggering 300 million.

And yet, when we analysed the IT security of 200 companies in insurance in May 2019 (using publicly available data), only 5% had all of these these cyber precautions implemented.

The more you know about your own cyber risks, the more informed you can be when talking to customers about the risks and where insurance cover can help

Have you been ‘pwned’?

Another common form of attack is hacked credentials, where a username and password fall into the hands of hackers. If you think this won’t happen to you, then check if your own email account is on the dark web at www.haveibeenpwned.com. Some 82% of the companies we analysed have had employee details compromised in this way.

One simple step can help increase resilience – putting in place two-factor authentication.

For websites that ask customers to share information or fill in a form, the risks are even higher. A growing problem is where hackers inject a bit of malicious code into an otherwise benign website, a process known as cross-site scripting. This ultimately may lead to users having their data and credentials stolen, their sessions hijacked or being redirected to malicious sites and all sorts of other consequences, like using their browsers to mine cryptocurrencies. This is what happened to British Airways last summer with its booking website – a hack not discovered for 15 days that saw 380,000 booking transactions compromised.

This is simple to stop and entails hardening your website to not accept certain types of code. Any proficient website coder or programmer could do this for you very quickly. But 58% of the companies we looked at have no protection at all against this risk and only two out of 200 companies had all the core measures we looked at in place.

So, if you are offering cyber cover to your customers, we suggest you find out more about your own business’s cyber vulnerability. The more you know about your own cyber risks, the more informed you can be when talking to customers about the risks and where insurance cover can help – from data breach response through to financial compensation for business interruption and third party claims. That could help to address the low penetration of cyber policies – just 11% of businesses are covered according to the government figures.

Cyber is in the news all the time – but that is for a reason. It is everywhere, it is growing, and it can impact anyone.

Eva Berg-Winters is co-founder and CEO of cyber MGA Bewica