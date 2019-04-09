In-depth - technology: Reducing the risks

Brokers have to get to grips with a range of new risks when dealing with tech firms, writes Sam Barrett

Insurance provides a valuable safety net to a technology business but, as even the smallest claim can cause unwanted disruption, risk prevention is a must.

It’s an area that Matthew Clark, director, global markets at La Playa, says is hugely important. “The more a tech firm adopts risk management strategies, the broader the cover they’ll be able to access and the better the premium,” he explains.

It also helps to cement a broker’s position as a trusted adviser. Risk management advice and exercises

such as business continuity planning

can give a business invaluable insight into how it operates, helping it to become more resilient.

What’s more, the nature of these businesses means they face an array of risks. As well as traditional risks such as fire, flood and theft, these firms may also need to be mindful of technology specific threats such as cyber, technology errors and omissions and equipment breakdown.

Key risks

Understanding the main risks makes it easy to see where advice should be directed. Given the financial gain available, cyber risk is at the top of the list. A single hack can net a cybercriminal as much as $1bn, according to Andrew Beckett, managing director of cyber and investigation at Kroll.

As an example, he points to the Bangladesh Bank cyber heist in 2016, where criminals sent fraudulent instructions targeting close to $1bn. Although the majority of these were blocked by the bank, they successfully transferred $101m, of which more than $60m still hasn’t been recovered.

Targeting data can be just as lucrative. “A cyber attack could capture hundreds of millions of pieces of personal data that can easily be monetised on the dark web,” says Beckett. “Even at 25p per ID, the returns can be huge.”

Hacking also dominates the claims insurers see on cyber insurance. Stephen Wares, lead underwriter for cyber at MS Amlin, says it can lead to the loss or unavailability of data. “We’ve seen IT companies unable to service clients as a cyber attack has corrupted data,” he adds. “Ransomware is an issue too, with demands increasing from a few hundred pounds to tens of thousands.”

Unsurprisingly, new threats are emerging too with Beckett singling out polymorphic malware as an example. This, he explains, is a piece of malicious code that can change itself, adding extra code and functionality depending on what it wants to do. “It can also change its signature, which makes it very hard for antivirus software to detect,” he adds.

Cyber safety

Given the disruption and, especially for a tech firm, the reputational risk that a cyber attack brings, ensuring a robust approach to cyber risk management is essential.

As well as having adequate security in place to keep the cybercriminals out, Andy Jenkins, operations director at Russell Scanlan, says employees need to be aware of the risks. “People are the weakest link,” he explains. “They are often the ones to innocently let the cybercriminals in by clicking on an inappropriate link. Giving them training about cyber risks will reduce this risk.”

It’s also worth thinking beyond the firm when managing this risk. Jenkins adds: “Think about any providers or partners that might have access to the firm’s network or data and make sure they have appropriate security in place. Cybercriminals will exploit any weaknesses they can find: a provider could inadvertently be a back door into the firm’s network.”

Contract certainty

While cyber may dominate the risk headlines, contracts present tech firms with a much more old-fashioned headache. The nature of the products and services these firms produce means there are no limits to the size or location of the businesses they work with. Subsequently, they can come up against onerous and complicated terms. Similarly, there can be risks where sales people over-promise. This can be particularly the case in start-ups, where the firm is seeking that all-important deal to make its mark.

Given the risks involved, Richard Hodson, director of UKGlobal Broking Group, recommends that tech firms have any new contracts and standard terms and conditions reviewed by a lawyer. “A firm needs to limit its liability to a fixed sum or a percentage of the value of the contract,” he explains. “It’s difficult, especially for smaller firms, but they have to be willing to walk away if the risk is too big.”

Experience in this market means that brokers can also provide a valuable sense check on a client’s contracts. Ben Rose, insurance director at Digital Risks, says that he’s often seen the company’s contract terms before when another client dealt with them. “It’s not legal advice but we can help our clients navigate a contract,” he explains. “The terms may be more onerous than they need be. For example, one of our clients was asked to take out a huge limit of public liability cover when it started working with a US client. This wasn’t necessary.”

While these two areas of risk management may dominate, it’s important not to overlook the more traditional risks too. “These firms still have buildings and contents issues, especially those with expensive computer kit,” says Wares. “More traditional risks such as fire and theft should also be considered.”

Using their experience in the market, and support from insurers, can help a broker deliver the risk management advice that these enterprises need to grow and innovate.