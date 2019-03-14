InsurTech Futures: Board launches legal kit for start-ups

New UK Insurtech Board aims to help start-ups partner with incumbent insurers and brokers.

The UK Insurtech Board has launched a new toolkit of legal documents designed to make it easier for InsurTech start-ups to forge commercial relationships with corporate partners.

The FinTech trade body is facilitated by Tech Nation as part of the Fintech Delivery Panel convened by HM Treasury.

The organisation stated that after identifying that early stage InsurTech ventures frequently lack legal support or consistent requirements when entering discussions with potential partners, it has created a suite of start-up friendly legal documents.

It detailed that the documents had been produced in partnership with law firms Dentons and Simmons & Simmons and aimed to remove some of the compliance related obstacles that start-ups often face when trying to do business with incumbent insurers and brokers.

Issues

According to the Insurtech Board the documents cover many of the contractual and commercial relationship issues that arise in the course of negotiations with potential partners, including:

A Non-Disclosure Agreement

A Terms of Business Agreement

An Appointed Rep Agreement

Amendments for a Managing General Agent Agreement

Commenting on the initiative, Tech Nation chair Eileen Burbidge, who is also HM Treasury Envoy for Fintech and chairs the FDP, said the documents aimed to provide an important legal resource for early stage InsurTech companies.

She added: “We’ve been encouraged by ever-growing willingness and interest from insurance companies to work with innovative start-ups as a means of driving innovation, but it’s clear that standard legal issues can stand in the way of collaboration.

“The insurance sector has its own contractual norms and practices and without legal support, early stage businesses are disadvantaged in drawing up and negotiating documents that meet the expectations of potential partners.”

Innovation

The Insurtech Board was established in 2018, with the aim to help identify and solve any problems that result in friction for InsurTech innovation.

It brings together representatives from across the insurance industry, including incumbent insurers, InsurTech start-ups, brokers and trade bodies to collaboratively solve real problems that InsurTech firms face in the UK.

The board noted that it has set out to focus on talent, knowledge sharing, promoting best practice, supporting innovation initiatives, and making the UK a sustainable and attractive place to start an InsurTech business.

Jargon

Pollyanna Deane, partner at Simmons & Simmons, commented: “The world of insurance can be pretty arcane and steeped in jargon.

“As the Insurtech Board, we wanted to help new entrants. Too often, the start-ups feel at a disadvantage, through lack of knowledge or lack of clout.”

She continued: “The insurance industry is familiar with standard forms. These agreements draw on collective experience and I believe, provide a reasonable starting point for any negotiation.

“As they gain familiarity, it should be easier to see positions that are being taken contrary to common practice or which force substandard terms on a party.”

Industry-led

Phoebe Hugh, CEO at broker Brolly, said: “We established these standards to support and encourage the development of insurance startups in the UK, by developing practical guides and documentation to navigate the regulatory and incumbent landscape. I’m delighted to be supporting this industry-led initiative.”

Lidia Bozhevolnaya, head of strategy & corporate development at Hiscox, concluded: “Doing something new and innovative usually requires a flexible approach, where traditional corporate tools and processes often come up too cumbersome/ heavy handed.

“It is therefore delightful to see that there is now a whole toolbox of onboarding documents available that are targeted at facilitating collaboration between us, insurers, and insurtech start-ups.

“These template documents serve as an excellent starting point for getting various agreements in place. They give everybody a head start to the process.”

