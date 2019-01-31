Lisa Powis-backed broker tech platform launches

Broker Commercial & General has signed up to Iotatech’s pay-per-use platform.

Iotatech, a pay-per-use tech platform for brokers, has launched with Commercial & General signing up to use its claims solution.

The new provider aims to challenge software houses by offering brokers a bespoke, bitesize technology option as an alternative to traditional and legacy options.

Fresh founder, Lisa Powis, who sold the personal lines broker to Vantage last year, is part of Iotatech’s strategic advisory council.

Business lines

Iotatech said in a statement that the deal will see Commercial & General implement the solution for full claims handling across all their products starting with:

car hire excess insurance

private car excess insurance

home excess insurance

commercial vehicle excess insurance

The Iotatech platform has been designed using microservices, Open API and Artificial Intelligence, and the tech firm claimed it will offer an innovative approach to customer and user experience, and will be implemented and ready for production at the end of March 2019.

The offering is an Internet of Things (IoT)-ready, intelligent pay-per-use solution, available via Amazon Web Services as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Agile

Commercial & General’s chief executive Bradley Bandon-Cross, said: “The technology is remarkable and meets our current and future business needs, and at last having a true SaaS provider in the marketplace is perfect for an ambitious and growing business like Commercial & General. It means we can be agile and upgrade continuously as we grow without any disruption.

“The speed and flexibility of the platform will give us a real competitive edge as it will enable us to launch new products quickly to market and tailor the customer experience for every claim.”

Iotatech’s advisory council members also include:

Dermot Joyce, former CEO of Liberata and Capita Insurance Services

of Liberata and Capita Insurance Services Tim Gregory, former CEO /president CGI UK

/president Sue Balcombe, senior independent industry consultant

Tony Emms, former claims director at Zurich

