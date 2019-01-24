InsurTech Futures: Two question home quotes as Homelyfe partners with Freedom

The digital insurtech launched Aventus platform to brokers last year.

Freedom Brokers has signed up with digital InsurTech Homelyfe in a move that it stated would enable customers to answer just two questions to receive a home insurance quote estimate in seconds.

According to the partners, the Homelyfe widget sits on the Freedom website, offering customers a data-driven approach to getting a home insurance quote.

Digital managing general agent Homelyfe was founded in 2015. It raised £2.4m in a funding round in 2017.

Launch

The company launched its Aventus platform for brokers last year and has previously rolled out app-based cover for home buyers as well as for home and contents.

The business noted that the widget can be white labelled for brokers and delivered “a data-driven buying experience for any insurance line, in any digital environment, at start-up speed”.

Freedom Brokers associate director, Dan Holland, commented: “We are excited about our new partnership with Homelyfe to provide home insurance to our customers. Our vision is aligned as we look to adopt enhancements in technology to simplify the customer experience when arranging and managing their insurance policies.”

Frictionless

Homelyfe and Aventus CEO and co-founder, Peter Goodman, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Freedom Brokers, as we have a shared goal to make insurance distribution as frictionless as possible.

“Technology has enabled digital players to make continual improvements to the user experience, with data-driven customer journeys now the norm, but legacy systems restrict this in insurance.”

