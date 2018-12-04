InsurTech Futures: Lloyd’s Lab starts search for second tech start-up cohort

First global talent search drew in almost 220 applications from 36 different countries.

The Lloyd’s Lab has launched a new global search for the next cohort of InsurTech innovators.



The first ten week programme aimed at helping entrepreneurs and start-ups to deliver innovative solutions to some of the key challenges faced by the London market, went live in October.



This original programme is due to end on 12 December.



Finalists

The second Lloyd’s Lab cohort will be formed by 10 start-ups.



Applications to the programme will close on 3 February 2019 with the most compelling invited to pitch their ideas on 20 March.



According to Lloyd’s, selected start-ups will begin to develop their ideas on 29 April, with access to a co-working space in London, potential investment and the chance develop products, platforms and processes that will help transform Lloyd’s future.

Focus

The Lab will initially focus on four themes after consulting with the market:

Powering data-driven underwriting with new insights

Enhancing customer experience

Enabling back-office efficiencies

Creating next-gen insurance products or services

Lead

Lloyd’s head of innovation, Trevor Maynard, said: “The Lloyd’s Lab’s first global talent search drew in almost 220 applications from 36 different countries.



“Start-ups, entrepreneurs and businesses presented ideas ranging from live-streaming drones for fast risk and disaster assessment, to harnessing the Internet of Things for live cargo tracking, to on-demand insurance for the gig economy.



“The fact that Lloyd’s can attract such a high calibre of tech talent and ideas shows that we are well placed to lead the way in terms of insurance innovation. We are excited to see what the next cohort will bring us.”

It noted that decisions on who gets the investment from the first cohort teams will be made next January.



For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.