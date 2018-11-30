InsurTech Futures: Start-ups launch InsurTech body

Thirty-one companies come together with the aim of becoming a formal association in 2019.

A total of 31 InsurTech start-ups have come together to launch Insurtech UK, a body aiming to be “the voice of the UK’s InsurTech community”.

The creation of the group follows discussions in the summer and its inaugural meeting took place on 28 November.

According to the organisation its aim is to support the growing InsurTech sector, with the intention to develop into a formal association in 2019 with an initial five-year mandate.

The group will also seek to drive forward conversations with government and regulators, as well as working with incumbents and established trade organisations to address issues faced by the insurance industry in the UK.

Support

James York, founder of Worry + Peace, commented: “This is an exciting step towards building the voice of the UK’s growing InsurTech industry.

“We’ve had tremendous support so far from the community as well as the wider insurance ecosystem.”

He continued: “We’re keen to get started and build on the fantastic momentum already gained.

“We look forward to collaborating with many partners and help build a sector that has true potential to be world leading.”

Insurtech UK members include: Anorak, Azur, Bewica, Bikmo, Bought By Many, Buzzmove, Canopy, Claim Technology, Concirrus, CoVi Analytics, Drover, Equipsme, Floodflash, Hokodo, Honcho, Kasko, Konsileo, Laka, Marmalade, Meet Sherpa, Urban Jungle, Pluto, Polaris, PolicyCastle, Shepherd, So-sure, Tapoly, Track My Risks, Worry + Peace, Wrisk and Yulife.

