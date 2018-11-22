Bridges Insurance Brokers moves to Applied from Open GI

Software house says broker made the switch to digitally transform its business.

Bridges Insurance Brokers has moved from Open GI to Applied Systems.

The software house explained that the Ramsgate-based broker had selected its technology in order to digitally transform its business.

Bridges is now using a cloud-based broker management system, which Applied said provides a single view of the business across all lines of business, integrated with customer self-service software.

Joe Sultana, managing director, broker solutions at Applied, told Insurance Age that Bridges chose the software provider in March and went live on the platform on 1 October this year.

Digital

Gregory Bridges, managing director of Bridges Insurance, said: “As Bridges Insurance Brokers offers multiple lines of business, it was critical that we chose technology that provides a single source of truth for the brokerage.

“We chose Applied’s Digital Broker software as it is the only solution in the UK market to enable our business to gain a single view of the business whilst extending access to this source of information to our customers with the integrated customer portal and mobile apps.”

Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of international operations at Applied, commented: “Insurance brokers all over the world are realising that in order to succeed in the digital age of insurance, they must consolidate multiple, disparate applications to one open, foundational system to gain a single view of the entire business and digitally transform their brokerages.

“With Applied’s Digital Broker software, Bridges Insurance Brokers will create more efficiency throughout the business and enhance the customer experience, ultimately driving growth to their organisation.”

