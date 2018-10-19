Applied Net 2018: Self-serve for customers is the future for brokers

Applied’s customer experience expert Kris Hackney explains why brokers need to become truly digital and highlights how customer journeys are changing.

Brokers need to offer their customers self-service portals according to Kris Hackney, executive vice president of customer experience at Applied Systems.

Speaking at Applied Net 2018 in Nashville, USA, Hackney argued that the evolution of how society consumes music, from records to tapes, to CDs, to downloads and streaming and back to vinyl reflected how customers want to buy insurance.

She detailed that 69% of customers want consumer-like experiences for business and developed the point that this change in how people consume insurance goes across personal and commercial lines.

Channels

Hackney also pointed out that the average customer will use 10 channels to communicate with companies, for example, a phone call, desktop website, apps, chat bots and portals.

“Customer experience is about human experience in the digital age,” she stated. “We can have it all.”

Considering the UK market Hackney told Insurance Age that UK “brokers have embraced tech”.

Adding: “Where the market needs to grow is around is around self-service for customers.

“Self-service drives efficiency, for example, self-serve certificates and proof of insurance.”

Portals

Looking to the future Hackney suggested that customers will be using more portals and the focus on digital transformation would continue.

“There is still a lot of work to do in terms of engagement with the insured,” she noted. “They [brokers] are looking at what they need to do to truly drive innovation.”

Hackney also pointed out that as the Epic platform, which already has A-Plan and BHIB on board, grows in the UK Applied would be adding to its staff numbers in its Brighton headquarters.

