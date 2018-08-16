Amazon ponders UK aggregator site - reports

Claims that the tech giant is in talks with UK insurers about the possible launch of a price comparison site hit the headlines.

Amazon is reportedly talking to some of Europe’s top insurers to see if they would contribute products to a UK price comparison site, according to Reuters.

Industry sources told Reuters that they had held talks with the tech giant about the possible launch of an aggregator site.

Amazon declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

A price comparison site would build on Amazon’s existing Amazon Protect product, which acts as a white-label service providing accidental and theft insurance on consumer goods in the UK.

A report by CB Insights noted in June that Amazon might be looking to expand the service to new markets.

There have been numerous rumours about the tech giant being poised to enter the UK insurance market.

Insurance Age revealed in May this year that the company was working with UK insurers and building a panel of brokers.

It has been suggested that the business is mainly looking at the home insurance market.

Amazon has also invested $12m (£9m) into Mumbai-based InsurTech start-up Acko Technologies.

Following this investment, Amazon detailed that it was interested in backing companies within the insurance sector that focus on improving the customer experience by using technology.

But for the most part Amazon has remained silent on its plans for the insurance sector.

Late last year the business advertised for EU product managers in the UK “with the aim of disrupting the way traditional product insurance services are acquired and delivered and creating a new palette of services”.

