Applied report shows UK brokers ahead of digital curve

More UK brokers are using digital platforms to analyse data and drive business but more can be done with mobile tech and customer apps and portals.

A survey by software house Applied Systems has shown that UK brokers are better at using technology to analyse data than their peers worldwide.

The research outlined that globally 20% use data analytics applications to gain insights from their broker management system data.

This rises to 47% for UK brokers.

Complex

The report noted: “Ambivalence to adopting data analytics is likely due to the misconception that it is too complex and technical for brokers to manage on their own.”

The survey questions examined five core competencies of digital brokerages, including broker management system capabilities, mobile, insurer connectivity, data analytics and cloud software. Participants scoring 80% or higher across all core competencies were considered to be digital brokerages, having adopted most of the key drivers of digital transformation.

UK brokers are also strong on e-trading.

The results showed that 82% of UK brokers take advantage of integrated e-trading in the management system.

Applied commented: “Some products, such as personal lines, are more widely traded, but overall, use of e-trading is strong among brokers in the UK and Ireland. This strong showing reinforces the importance brokers place on digital connectivity with insurer partners.”

However, the figures also showed:

81% of UK brokers do not provide a customer self-service portal.

brokers do not provide a customer self-service portal. 92% of UK brokers do not provide a customer app.

brokers do not provide a customer app. 59% of UK brokers do not provide staff mobile tools.

According to the survey, the average for digital technology adoption at an independent broker in 2018 is 44%.

Mobile

The respondents showed that more could be done in the mobile tech space. Forty five percent have mobile access to broker management system information, and even fewer, 24% and 18% respectively, offer customers mobile apps and self-service portals.

Applied stated in the document: “A significant opportunity is there for the taking. Given more than half of all consumers use mobile devices first for anything they do online, brokers must embrace mobile technology now for both customers and employees.”

Applied concluded: “In 2018 brokers are on par with their digital technology adoption. There remains a strong opportunity to take advantage of the core technologies that a digital broker is built on – a foundational broker management system, mobile, insurer connectivity, data analytics and the cloud.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.