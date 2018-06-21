Lyndon Wood upbeat as Moorhouse returns to growth

MGA changes caused 2017 turnover and profit to shrink.

Moorhouse Group has returned to growth after being hit by the loss capacity in its MGA arm, according to founder and CEO Lyndon Wood.

In November 2016 Danish insurer Qudos ended its motor trade and commercial vehicles deals with Moorhouse managing general agent Xbroker.

The knock on effect was a near £3.2m fall in turnover and £100,000 drop in profit after tax for the group’s 2017 figures.

Headcount at the business also dropped from 137 to 102 and the company shut Xbroker’s London office.

Sleepy

Wood told Insurance Age that Xbroker continued to trade with 350 brokers across non-motor business such as professional indemnity, tradesman liability and landlords insurance.

“Xbroker is a bit sleepy and we are putting plans together to re-energise it,” he admitted.

He revealed that the firm was in talks to secure new capacity for commercial vehicle and possibly fleet business.

“We are in the market now and hoping to get something signed and live by February 2019,” Wood confirmed.

And he stated that he was upbeat about current trading post the 30 September 2017 year-end figures.

“We put cash in to grow the top line,” he explained. “It will be up and the bottom line will be up as well compared to the 2017 results. Everything is on the upward trend.”

Expansion

Wood detailed that the direct to customer business across Constructaquote, the group’s customer service contact centre and traditional broking operation were all expanding.

“About 18 months ago we entered the M of the SME for anyone paying up to £100,000 in premium, that is doing really well,” he set out.

Adding: “The traditional broking is going really well because every door we knock on is opening. It is vastly under-served. I know it is my business but we do a great job at servicing our customers.”

In addition it has been launching new schemes and is currently targeting expansion in the IT sector with a professional indemnity product underwritten by Argo.

The firm has not bought a business for over 10 years ago and remains unlikely to join in with the wave of consolidation sweeping the market.

“We are purely organic growth. We are not actively looking but you keep your eyes and ears open. If something fits that we can leverage we’ll look at it and go for it.”

Facebook

In recent weeks Moorhouse’s Constructaquote staked a claim for a UK business insurance first with its Facebook chatbot.

“It is great for customers,” Wood commented.

“There are thousands of questions answered and that gets built on every day. It self teaches to a certain extent.

“It is basically an automated Q&A that can link to documents and websites. It is there to serve customers.”

Telematics on steroids

The Moorhouse founder remains passionate about technology and the firm is also working on an “undetectable telematics on steroids” joint venture offering called Heartbeat.

It will be targeted at younger drivers, fleet and customers with high value vehicles.

Wood listed that it would be a secure piece of kit hidden in the car and argued that other devices were flawed and could deliver the wrong output or be digitally blocked.

“We are also trying to create a version that is more commoditised,” he stated.

Concluding that with its focus on technology, telematics, ConstructaQuote and expanding the M of SME the business had its hands full as it goes for growth.

“We have enough to get on with for the next 12 months,” he observed.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.