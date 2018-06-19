SSP offers sanctions checking tool

The software house is working with provider Northdoor to help brokers check if individuals or companies appear on sanctions lists.

SSP is offering its brokers software to enable them to check if potential clients appear on national or international sanctions lists.

The software house is working with provider Northdoor to integrate the IT security specialist’s software into its platform.

According to SSP the partnership will make it simpler and quicker for SSP’s brokers to check whether individuals or companies appear on the major national and international sanctions lists, plus any user-defined lists.

Directors

As tool will be available to the whole of SSP’s broker base, both personal lines and commercial lines, and SSP detailed that it will enable brokers to assess, for example, if directors are banned from running certain companies.

The facility, entitled Sanctions Checker, also provides an audit trail of searches conducted.

Ron Atkinson, distribution director at SSP said: “I am really excited that this partnership will reduce the compliance burden on our whole broker base by enabling them to carry out fast and effective sanctions checks against all the required databases.

“We met with various companies, and chose Northdoor due to its proven track record for this type of work.”

