Amazon seeking to deliver "better insurance experience" for customers

Plus Insurance Age asks Alexa about Amazon's UK insurance plans - hear the recordings.

Amazon has addressed the types of of businesses it is looking to back in the insurance sector.

This follows the news from earlier this week, reported by Economic Times in India, that the tech giant had led a $12m (£9m) investment round in Mumbai-based InsurTech start-up Acko Technologies, which owns online provider Acko General Insurance.

Amazon India senior vice president and country manager Amit Agarwal confirmed that Amazon is interested in backing companies that focus on improving the customer experience by using technology.

Agarwal commented: “Acko is a young and nimble start-up bringing technology and data-led innovation to the insurance sector to deliver a better insurance experience for customers.

“We are excited to back companies that are focused on using technology for enhanced customer experience and are led by missionary founders and management teams.”

Alexa

Amazon, owner of Amazon Alexa which answers all of your questions, has so far been tightlipped about its plans in the UK insurance sector.

Therefore Insurance Age decided to ask Alexa about the tech giant’s insurance plans in the UK.

The first time she did not seem to understand:

The second time she claimed not to know:

Last week Insurance Age revealed that UK insurers are working with Amazon and that the tech giant is building a panel of brokers.

In November last year the company advertised on LinkedIn for a product manager to look after EU insurance and “re-define and disrupt traditional insurance models”.

