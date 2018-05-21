Ghost brokered policies up by 14% in the last year, says Smartdriverclub

Telematics provider uses data analytics to filter out ghost brokers.

Telematics provider Smartdriverclub Insurance has stated it is using data analytics to identify trends in proposer details that are common to ghost brokered policies in order to filter out suspect insurance applications.

The business said this was in response to a 14% rise in ghost brokered policies over the past year.

It detailed that where the firm identifies a possible attempt by a ghost broker to secure cover, the ‘customer’ is driven to the phone line to complete the quote and payment transaction, where security checks will reveal the identity of the policyholder is fake.

According to Smartdriverclub, it has established a customer profile used by ghost brokers which includes low risk occupations such as nurses, local government workers and accountants, a good level of No Claims Discount and always the addition of a named driver.

Ghost brokers are fraudsters who pose as legitimate insurance brokers, offering low cost insurance, usually for cash.

They buy polocies using a stolen identity and often a stolen credit card, with the customer noted on the policy as a named driver.

Challenge

Penny Searles, CEO of Smartdriverclub said: “As premium levels have soared, ghost broking has become a real challenge for the sector. Insurance providers such as ourselves who offer very competitive premiums are a particular target.

“It is relatively easy for someone to set up a policy using a stolen identity and using the purchaser of the policy as the named driver.

“As soon as we identify that the policy has been ghost brokered, we cancel the cover but by this point the fraudster has the motor insurance certificate and can pass this on to the innocent motorist.”

She continued: “We therefore decided to take a much more proactive approach to bust these attempts to place fraudulent cover with us, using our data analytics skills to flag up suspect quotes and drive them to our contact centre.

“Ghost broking is only going to increase if the insurance sector fails to tackle the problem at the front end using data to identify potentially fraudulent policies.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.