Applied Systems not looking to buy Open GI

Sources say Applied backed by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman did consider making a bid.

Applied Systems has investigated buying Open GI but is not currently pursuing a deal, Insurance Age understands.

According to a market expert Applied had been looking at purchasing Open GI as part of its strategy to expand in the UK.

However, after taking a closer look at the business Applied, which is owned by private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, decided against making a bid.

One technology expert claimed the process that could have led to the two software houses coming together ended in February this year.

Acquisitions

Applied Systems chief executive officer Reid French said in September last year that the software house is open to buying businesses in the UK.

It has previously bought Brighton-based Insurecom in 2013 and Relay Software in the Republic of Ireland in 2016.

Applied Systems declined to comment.

Open GI was unavailable for comment when approached by Insurance Age.

Private equity

The comments follow speculation in the market that Montagu Private Equity, the majority shareholder of Open GI, is looking to sell up.

Specialists in the market said last week that it was likely the software house would be bought by a private equity firm later this year.

Several sources then stated they believed it would be a large US investor looking to get into the UK market.

When speaking to Insurance Age for the April edition profile interview, CEO Chris Guillaume was not worried about potential upcoming changes.

He said for the interview: “Any business that has got a majority private equity owner will be sold at some point, it will change its shareholders as they need to realise value for their investors.”

