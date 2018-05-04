Transactor publishes final results from before Open GI sale

Software house says focus on Version 7 impacted numbers.

Transactor Global Solution’s turnover and profits dipped in the year ahead of being bought by Open GI, according to numbers released to Companies House.

With the £40m takeover completing on 1 August 2017 the company’s results covered a 16 month period to 31 July.

Turnover came in at £12.5m with gross profit of £3.6m.

Both measures were effectively down on the 2016 totals of £10.5m and £4.4m respectively as these were calculated on a 12 month period.

Focus

If measured on a month-by-month basis turnover was down 11% and gross profit fell 39%.

The business detailed that the directors were satisfied with the results as development of Version 7 software had been “the primary focus of the group”.

The reductions also hit the bottom line with losses moving from £43,000 to £3.4m.

Combined

The strategic report stated: “The valuable technology that the group has developed can be further enhanced by combination with additional functionality built by the Open Group and the significantly greater market reach of the Open Group should then mean that the combined technology can most effectively be brought to market.”

Open GI’s final set of results from before the takeover saw the firm deliver profit after tax of £21.8m and turnover of £44.7m.

The figures for the two entities are due to be combined from now on.

