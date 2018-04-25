In Person: Konsileo CEO and co-founder John Warburton

Having secured £2.7m Series A funding from Committed Capital, Konsileo co-founder and CEO John Warburton tells Jonathan Swift how taking offence at consolidation and a digital role in Munich led him to start-up his own InsurTech broker

If there was ever to be a film made about the birth of digital-enabled start-up broker Konsileo, then it is pretty clear what the defining scene would be.

On a muggy evening in Charleston, South Carolina the founder John Warbuton – on a road trip across the United States after taking in the 2014 World Cup – is drawing up a business plan for what a future-proofed broker model might look like.

Throw in a moody jazz soundtrack and we are all set for a movie that might potentially do for InsurTech what The Social Network did for Facebook.

That is the more cinematic origin story of Konsileo. The reality is the idea began a decade earlier whilst Warburton was working at Allianz as sales and distribution manager.

“It was about the time that the latest consolidation wave really kicked off, and basically it was my brief – and the discussion around every board table – to decide how to deal with the phenomenon of broker M&A. To work out what our response should be, and who we should be dealing with,” Warburton says.

“And there were challenging issues in terms of the uplifts in the commission required; and what was called ‘the re-engineering of the book’, which was basically moving business to preferred markets and away from the open one.

“There was a real dilemma about open market trading, in which the broker pretty much decided where they were going to place the business, versus this managed placing.”

“Offended” by consolidators

“And to be honest it offended me a bit,” Warburton continues. “That these models did not seem to have a logic around real value creation at their heart. There was a value capture logic which was very interesting and somewhat successful as these [consolidators] realised they had negotiating power and could get more of the pie. But it was not about creating more overall value in that pie.”

This stuck with Warburton, not least because he believed this model was “vulnerable” as traditionally it was good brokers and teams that created value for clients, but that with the consolidation play, size was more important than individuals.

Ahead of that night in the South of the United States, when Warburton feverishly scribbled his proposal for Konsileo to a soundtrack by Dizzy Gillespie, he moved to Munich with Allianz in 2011 and a group role focussed on digital, including social media usage, proposition development, mobile customer portals, web user experience and digital marketing.

“That gave me great exposure to the potential of mobile technology and how it can improve the personal interface,” He continues.

“And what was really interesting - and something I have bought to Konsileo - was how to deal with the tied agent challenge in Europe. In that many products are distributed by people sitting in offices in provincial towns. People who have deep connections with retail customers in their locale. And how we modernise that relationship through digitalisation - but still maintain that empathy”.

With his ‘How to do a Start-up’ book in hand, Warburton left Allianz in 2015, with a plan to blend people with digital to create a business where the tagline would be: “real people, powered by technology, driven by data”.

To help him develop this vision, Warburton teamed up with Peter Henderson, a technology veteran who he describes as having “two brains”, adding “we often frustrate the hell out of each other, but we are also complementary and are a great team.”

“Having looked at the market we realised there is an opportunity to create a different type of broking firm,” Warburton explains. “But to do it, we could not use the prevailing technology that the software houses offered, but would have to build [the platform] ourselves.

Avoiding technology pitfalls

“And then because we owned that technology we would fundamentally have a better, data-enabled proposition, that others. So we started working on it and soon realised that hitting it out of the ball park - in terms of what is available in the insurance market -was definitely very possible.

“So we weren’t super scared about building our own broking platform, we just had to avoid a few pitfalls such as rendering it in a product-centric way and becoming just another e-trading platform.”

To help it along Konsileo forged a good relationship with an existing broking firm, with whom it worked to develop a question set and algorithm that could be optimised for larger mid-corporate risks than those that usually fall within an e-traded environment.

“We are also in deep conversations with - and have received a bit of money from - two insurers where they have analysed our question set at the larger end, against the data set in their systems they would need [to quote] and both are pretty excited about the match up,” he adds without naming names.

The fruits of this development include a fact find, operational broking and risk hub aimed at freeing brokers from laborious administrative tasks and automatically processing their clients’ data – including that which is publicly available in everything from Companies House to the HSE - to give them a better understanding of a risk.

Warburton claims that this can free up 60% of broker’s time to focus on what they are best at, servicing clients and producing business, to benefit both the individual and Konsileo.

“Our fundamental thing is that we want to run a broking firm that feels very collegiate, democratic and is self-organising,” he continues. “And at the centre of this will be the people who will be employees and be compensated on both a fixed and variable basis.

“So they will be looked after, but will also be empowered and driven by their own profit and loss accounts. We looked at the AR model as an option but felt it left staff a bit stranded, at arm’s length and lonely.”

Employee experience

He detailed: “Instead we want to create the best employee experience that anyone has had as a broker. Where you can still have the water-cooler moments to chat about the football, but within an environment where the work flow and the structure of your work is not taken for granted.”

Ultimately, Warburton forsees Konsileo having a number of “clusters” around the UK where there are five or six people working together. It recruited its first two people in November last year and is now looking to grow that number by signing up individuals or small teams.

Asked who he believes will or won’t be enticed by the Konsileo model, Warburton claims there will be some who will reject its offering out-of-hand as they would prefer to have their own name above the shop door, whilst others might not have the drive to make a success of the independence afforded.

“So if you are person who wants to be entrepreneurial and are bored of the bullshit and culture where you are working; that you have a boss telling you what to do, even though you know how to win and service clients. Then you could be attracted by us as a go-getter who is self-organized,” he says.

There will of course be issues around restrictive covenants, something that might make brokers reticent to make the leap to Konsileo for fear of losing revenue for 6 to 12 months, to which Warburton reassures: “We understand that there will be people who are not independently wealthy and cannot fund themselves for the year. But if they are interested we have the facilities to help them through that transition.”

The reason Konsileo is now better placed to renumerate these movers is the fact it recently secured £2.7m in Series A funding from technology investor Committed Capital. It now has a stated objective to recruit up to 25 brokers within two years; to complement the core team that currently stands at 16 people split between London and its development operation in Serbia.

International expansion

Which begs the question of further international expansion? “It is part of our 18 month plan to decide whether we look at that,” Warburton admits.

““Especially as we have already been approached by people from Ireland, Malta, Germany, Netherlands, Australia, South Africa and the United States. And from those dialogues I genuinely do believe there is quite a latent desire for something new in insurance broking.”

Bringing things back full circle to where Warburton started thinking about the broker that became Konsileo, it is notable that there is presently another wave of consolidators making a mark. And whilst some of the firm names might be different to 2004, many of the people involved are the same. Could this bolster his start-up’s efforts?

“It is not easy because they have got more cash than us, which makes it a David and Goliath problem. But I think that there is that vulnerability I spoke about earlier, and it is some of the same guys doing it.

“However, [some of the original consolidators] have become more professional in their approach and turned themselves into sustainable organisations.

“So from an employee proposition point of view they are a place to be; it is not the place you go to dream, but it is a place to be and they are not what they were ten years ago. But there are some that are still doing the same thing, and if that model is about financial arbitrage and power relative to insurers I think that strategy is a bit moribund and not sustainable.”

Whether the Konsileo story will ever be worthy of a movie adaption remains unlikely for now; but for the sake of this narrative we will bring the credits up on this hypothetical celluloid opus after a final shot at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester.

“The first thing I did when I got my Financial Conduct Authority authorisation letter was phone and joined Biba,” remarks Warburton. “So we are proud members and are sending three people to the first hackathon in Manchester next month as we are really keen for that to succeed.

As well as to hang out with other similarly minded people and meet insurance brokers.”

