Islands drops SSP for Open GI’s Mobius platform

Open GI said that Islands Insurance Group, part of NFU Mutual, is one of the first to move to the application.

Islands Insurance Group has ditched the SSP Sector system as its tech provider in favour of the Open GI Mobius platform.

According to Open GI the deal, which is for five years, sees 140 users move on to the facility.

Islands is a broker which is part of NFU Mutual.

Mark Rothery, MD of the Channel Islands commercial broker, explained: “Mobius brings many more new trading opportunities to our business than before. In particular, we are keen as a business to establish a stronger digital trading strategy to meet our client demands.

“Mobius will certainly help us achieve our future growth aspirations and help our business adapt as the insurance industry landscape continues to change rapidly.”

Support

He added: “We looked around at other broker platforms but we chose Open GI because they offered solid expertise and a very impressive technology proposition in Mobius to support our business moving forward.”

Mobius was launched in March this year. According to Open GI Mobius has been built on the latest technology and works for brokers, MGAs and insurers.

Since 2016 SSP users have encountered a number of issues with the Pure platform. The difficulties began with an outage in 2016 and as recently as last week brokers were hit with further problems.

Open GI’s CEO, Chris Guillaume added: “Islands are one of the first customers to sign-up to Mobius and we look forward to supporting their ambitious growth plans over the coming years.”

