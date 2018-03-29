Brokers frustrated as new SSP Pure outage hits during busy renewal period

SSP users criticise software house as fresh outage impacts before Easter weekend and tax year end.

Brokers have criticised SSP after experiencing fresh system outages of the software house’s Pure Broking platform.

Frustrated SSP users highlighted the bad timing of the outage as it is the end of the tax year and right before Easter.

Sam Griffiths, manager at Impact Insurance, told Insurance Age: “It’s always busy at this time of year, because it’s tax year end and we have a lot of renewals. And on top of that we have a double bank holiday as well.”

An anonymous SSP user added that 1 April was a “huge renewal day”, stating: “We’re having to ring insurers to give verbal instructions.

“It’s frustrating and this isn’t a rare occurrence. It’s been happening regularly about once a quarter at least.”

Concern

Griffiths explained that the system had been down since 9am this morning (29 March) and stated he had not yet had an explanation from SSP.

“We’ve had two texts from them about the Pure Broking platform being down, but no more information,” he continued.

Adding: “It’s worrying because we have a number of new business cases that we need to put through, but we can’t do anything.”

Brokers further expressed concern at the size of the outage.

SSP has confirmed that “some customers” are affected.

Griffiths observed: “There have been two or three outages since the first major one, but this feels different.

“You can’t even get through to them on the phone.”

Disruption

SSP confirmed a major power outage in August 2016, which left 306 brokers unable to work. In addition, brokers experienced further outages a year ago when SSP’s Pure application caused disruption to service users.

In February this year, SSP brokers confirmed that they had been experiencing outages and “intermittent issues” with the SSP Pure platform since the start of the year.

Speaking about the latest outage, Pedalcover managing director Darren Thomas criticised the lack of information from the software house.

“This has been an ongoing problem for a long time now,” he stated. “There’s no ETA or anything. We’re just sat here waiting.”

In addition, another unnamed SSP user said: “It’s annoying that it keeps happening and that they never give an explanation for it. We never get any answers.”

Urgency

An SSP spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers are having performance issues with SSP Pure Broking, and are investing this as a matter of urgency.

“We apologise to those affected, and ask them to log and update incidents on the customer portal if they have not already done so.”

Updated at 4.20pm on 29 March 2018

An SSP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that, from 1pm, customers have been able to access SSP Pure Broking.

“We appreciate that today’s issues couldn’t have happened at a worse time given it is the end of the tax year, and sincerely apologise for the impact on our customers.

“We will be carrying out a full root cause analysis and will implement any necessary actions from this as a matter of urgency.”

