Acturis teams up with FCA-authorised tech incubator

team
Software house will provide technology to InsurTech Gateway and its start-ups.

Acturis has partnered with InsurTech Gateway – which is backed by venture capitalist firm Hambro Perks – to provide “bespoke and exclusive technology solutions” to the incubator.

The InsurTech Gateway was launched in November 2017 as a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) authorised incubator for InsurTech. It provides the start-ups on its books with direct regulatory authorisation.

The Gateway was set up to help start-ups access the market and shape products with real customers.  

Drive
Jeff McCracken, sales and marketing director at Acturis, commented: “Since our launch we have established ourselves as the leader in innovation in the insurance technology space. Continuing that drive for innovation in partnership with The Gateway is very exciting.”

James Birch, associate director, InsurTech Gateway, added: “We are excited to work with an established partner in Acturis, allowing us to enable our start-ups to leverage market leading technology to ensure a scalable and reliable tech stack.”

