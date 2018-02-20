InsurTech Futures: Blog - AI: The secret to winning customer relationships

Gavin Mee, head of UK and senior vice president at Salesforce, urges brokers to embrace AI in order to be successful.

Looking back on 2017, it’s easy to see just how much of an impact the fourth industrial revolution is having on the UK economy.

Many UK homes now have voice-activated assistants, most Black Friday shopping was done online, and hundreds of thousands of people are controlling their heating from their phones as we speak.

Technology is disrupting every sector of the economy, and insurance is certainly not immune to the phenomenon. Now, we’re seeing it change the way that brokers can make recommendations to their customers and clients.

New InsurTech companies are driving a revolution in the insurance industry, using data and artificial intelligence (AI) to launch services that put customers in the driving seat.

In 2016, these startups secured more than $1.7bn (£1.2bn) in investment according to KPMG. I expect 2017’s figures to be even higher.

While InsurTech growth is currently strongest in the US, it is fast becoming a force to be reckoned with in the UK too.

In response, according to Accenture’s The Rise of InsurTech report, 86% of insurers believe that they must innovate at an increasingly rapid pace simply to maintain a competitive edge and it should be no different for brokers.

AI, for example, isn’t just for hip new start-ups, it’s a vital tool that can help brokers of all sizes to make the necessary shifts to win over their customers and see off the competition.

It starts with data…

InsurTech firms have built great momentum, thanks to their unerring focus on the customer where they provide a speedy, convenient and tailored experience; an approach that’s grounded in the smart use of data.

But data is something that existing brokers also have in abundance, making them well placed to brush the potential threat aside – if they can harness it properly.

Data has long been at the heart of the insurance industry − central to risk calculations − but until now it hasn’t been used to transform the customer experience. By analysing the data they have, brokers can proactively help their customers choose the right level of cover and cost.

For example, a motor insurance broker can now send its customers notifications saying that, because of a change of circumstances or a different risk profile, an alternative policy is a better choice in terms of both cost and cover next year.

In short, smart analysis of the data they have is enabling brokers to be proactive and relevant to their customers.

…but is enhanced by AI

AI can automate this kind of analysis at speed, often using correlations in the data that teams may previously have missed, to deliver ever-more useful predictions and solutions.

For instance, by matching local weather data with customers who park off-street, the motor insurer could automatically warn relevant customers of impending snow and give directions to the closest covered car park. Insurers who take these proactive steps to be ahead of the curve are likely to be more highly recommended by brokers.

This level of proactive, tailored service has fueled the success of InsurTechs, and will surely do the same for existing insurers and brokers across the UK.

As tech disruption continues apace next year, I believe it will be the brokers that harness technologies like AI to laser-focus on the customer experience that will see the greatest success.

Gavin Mee is head of UK and senior vice president at Salesforce.