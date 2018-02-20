FCA calls for views on how technology can simplify regulation

Watchdog believes accuracy of data submissions could be improved and costs reduced.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has stated that it is seeking views on how technology can make its regulations more efficient and reduce the regulatory burden on firms.

It detailed that one of the ways it was doing this was through ‘TechSprints’, which it said brought together financial services providers, technology companies and subject matter experts to develop solutions to regulatory challenges.

In November 2017, the FCA and the Bank of England, held a two-week TechSprint with the aim of examining how technology can make the current system of regulatory reporting more accurate, efficient and consistent.

Supervision

According to the FCA all regulated firms submit data based on their financial activities and it added that this was critical to its ability to supervise, monitor markets and detect financial crime.

It explained that TechSprint participants had developed a ‘proof of concept’ which could make regulatory reporting requirements machine-readable and executable.

This means that firms could map the reporting requirements directly to the data that they hold, creating the potential for automated, straight-through processing of regulatory returns.

The watchdog claimed that this could benefit both firms and regulators as the accuracy of data submissions could be improved and costs reduced.

In addition, changes to regulatory requirements could be implemented quicker and a reduction in compliance costs could lower barriers to entry and promote competition.

Brokers

Brokers have previously expressed concern about the heavy burden of regulation in the sector and Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has argued regulation is stifling productivity for brokers.

Meanwhile Craig Tracey, Conservative MP for North Warwickshire, has warned that smaller brokers are being pushed out of existence because they have to spend too much time and money on regulation.

The FCA receives over 500,000 scheduled regulatory reports from firms every year, as well as additional ad hoc reports.

The watchdog’s call for input, which closes on 20 June 2018, outlines how the ‘proof of concept’ was developed and asks for views on how the FCA can improve this process.

The paper also seeks feedback on some of the broader issues surrounding the role technology can play in regulatory reporting.

Knowledge

Christopher Woolard, FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition commented: “Technology is a powerful shaper of financial regulation, able to make compliance simpler and more efficient.

“Our TechSprints bring people from across the financial services world together to share their collective knowledge to solve common problems.”

He continued: “We look forward to working with industry participants in the coming months to drive these ideas forward.”

The regulator stated that it will publish a feedback statement summarising the views received and the proposed next steps this summer.

