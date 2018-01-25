InsurTech Futures: Das sets up Amazon Alexa service

Legal expenses insurer says it wants to get brokers involved to help create versions of the new technology.

Das is to educate customers and brokers about legal expenses insurance via the Amazon Echo device.

The business said its customers and the general public will be able to ask Alexa, Amazon’s virtual personal assistant, a variety of questions about legal expenses insurance.

Das, which claimed it was the world’s first legal expenses insurer to do this, added that people could also ask questions about a range of common legal issues including disputes with neighbours, employment tribunals and redundancy.

It detailed that the Das Alexa skill will provide a question and answer structure that will be updated based on popular legal themes and emerging trends.

Brokers

In addition, Das stated it will be looking to get its brokers and business partners involved to create bespoke white-labelled versions of the Alexa ‘skill’.

According to the provider, the technology will be available to anyone who has an Amazon Echo and will be free to download from the Amazon store.

James Henderson, managing director insurance UK and Ireland at Das, said: “We have undertaken a great deal of work to understand our customers’ needs and the launch of the Alexa skill is a direct result of that.

“As more and more people rely on a virtual assistant to help with their daily lives, we wanted to take this important step to help improve people’s understanding of legal expenses insurance and the benefits it offers.”

Henderson stated that the legal expenses insurance industry needed to “work much harder to help brokers and consumers understand the value of its products”.

Opportunities

He continued: “Therefore it is vital that we are at the forefront of technical innovations that will digitise our business and provide us with opportunities to reach potentially vast new audiences.

“As a company we have begun a process of constant innovation and we have a number of other exciting developments planned for the coming year.”

Kevin Neal, head of strategy and innovation at Das, added: “Alexa is our first foray into the world of smart voice assistants, and it will be interesting to see how customers use this tool to help understand their cover and how it might be of use to them.

“We’ll be developing further content as we learn more about how customers interact with Alexa and the type of information they’re looking for.

“In particular, we’ll be educating both brokers and consumers about the emerging cyber insurance market which is set to be a major area for growth in 2018.”

This follows indications that Amazon itself is set to delve further into the UK insurance market following the revelation that it is taking on insurance experts in order to disrupt traditional insurance methods.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.