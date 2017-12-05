InsurTech Futures: FCA reveals third sandbox cohort

A number of insurance firms have joined the latest wave as part of the watchdog’s innovation scheme.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has unveiled the firms that were successful in their applications to begin testing in the third cohort of its sandbox innovation scheme.

According to the regulator the sandbox allows firms to test innovative products, services or business models in a live market environment, while ensuring that appropriate protections are in place.

Insurance firms included in the cohort are:

Etherisc - Uses smart-contracts on a blockchain to provide fully-automated decentralised flight insurance

Sherpa Management Services - Insurance solution that offers members one account to set up and manage multiple insurance risks. Sherpa offers dynamic products which provide the ability to increase and decrease the sum assured as needs change

Wrisk - Usage-based contents insurance product with innovative risk scoring method. Wrisk was launched by Nigel Barton earlier this year

The sandbox is part of Innovate, an initiative kicked off in 2014 to promote competition in the interest of consumers. The FCA said the sandbox was a first for regulators worldwide and underlined its commitment to innovation in financial services. The last cohort saw five insurance firms join the schemes.

Encouraging

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “Since we first opened the sandbox, it has supported almost 70 firms in testing innovative new products and services. It is particularly encouraging that we are now seeing more applicants from outside London and a broader range of firms testing in the sandbox.

“As we open the application window for our next sandbox cohort, we continue to encourage applications from firms of all sizes and from a wide range of sectors, including sectors we haven’t seen heavily represented in the sandbox to date.”

The FCA received 61 submissions for the third phase of the regulatory sandbox. 18 applications met the sandbox eligibility criteria and were accepted to develop towards testing.

The watchdog is now accepting applications from firms to be part of its fourth sandbox phase. Firms have until 31 January 2018 to submit their applications.

