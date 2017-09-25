Innovation brings its own rewards

Are you recouping costs for research and development? Moore Stephens’ Eyad Hamouieh urges brokers to know their rights on innovation.

The insurance broking sector is missing out on the ability to recoup costs for research and development and it is not only the major international brokers and underwriters in the UK that could feel the benefit.

Across the world a number of governments have been working hard to drive research and development on their shores.

The UK, even prior to the vote to leave the European Union, has been one of the leading exponents of looking to offer incentives to those that invest in research and development (R&D).

Since the start of the millennium the UK Government have put in place a system whereby firms can recoup money if they have invested in R&D. In the intervening 17 years the level of the tax relief and potential grants have been steadily increasing.

Spur

The decision to leave the European Union in 2019 can only act as another spur to drive the UK government into innovative ways to retain those firms which are ready and willing to invest in R&D but the process is not straightforward.

What could also benefit UK brokers is that the UK has a wider definition of what constitutes R&D compared to our general understanding of R&D. This would allow a lot of projects and activities to qualify, which at first glance, may be omitted.

Awareness

HMRC currently has six units dedicated to assessing the R&D applications, raising awareness of the grants and relief on offer and to encourage R&D spending. Despite the uptick, awareness in financial services, amongst advisors and companies remains low especially with SME’s.

The insurance industry is no stranger to spending money on research and development.

The latest technologies including Big Data, AI, Cyber security and Blockchain have seen huge investment by insurers and brokers in recent years and would all potentially qualify.

Developments in predictive analysis, actuarial, regulatory and pricing would all be able to meet the requirements. And the benefits on offer are substantial.

The insurance market now must ask itself what it must do to ensure it can recoup these incentives and make the most of what is on offer!

Eyad Hamouieh is partner in the innovation and technology group at accountancy firm Moore Stephens.