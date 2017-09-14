Broking Break: Top Five Tech Stories

Gary Lineker and Neos, Brolly, blockchain the dark web and insurtech investment made your top five tech stories since the start of the month.

5 - InsurTech Futures: Investment in UK InsurTech soars to record levels

Investment in InsurTech in the UK has surged to record levels, according to Accenture analysis of CB Insights data.

Accenture noted that this is a “sign of confidence in the UK as a global hub for insurance technology”.

The figures showed that investment in UK InsurTech has increased to £218m in the first half of 2017, compared to £7.3m the year before.







4 - CFC launches dark web monitoring tool

CFC Underwriting and cyber security company RepKnight have launched CFC BreachAlert, a dark web monitoring tool for CFC’s cyber insurance policyholders.

The Lloyd’s managing general agent (MGA) stated that CFC BreachAlert notifies policyholders in real-time if any of their data is posted on the dark web or hundreds of other data breach, leak and dump sites typically used by cybercriminals.

It detailed that policyholders can configure CFC BreachAlert to monitor the dark web for their corporate email domains, employee login credentials, server IP addresses, and lists of clients or employees.

3 - InsurTech Futures: First blockchain platform for marine insurance launched

EY and Guardtime have launched what they claimed is the world’s first blockchain platform for the marine insurance sector.

The platform was launched in collaboration with Willis Towers Watson, A.P. Møller-Maersk, ACORD, Microsoft, MS Amlin and XL Catlin after a 20-week proof of concept.

EY stated that the blockchain platform — built on Microsoft Azure global cloud technology — will be implemented in a phased roll-out from 2018 onward.

2 - InsurTech Futures: Brolly launches online product roadmap

InsurTech start-up Brolly has launched an online product roadmap, aiming to use community engagement to make their product development decisions.

The broker explained that anyone can view it, vote on the features they want to be implemented and see when the company expects to deliver each one.

The firm further promised to have motor and home insurance available to buy in the Brolly Shop, as well as an Android version of the app, within the next six months.

1 - InsurTech Futures: Gary Lineker-backed Neos launches home insurance proposition

Neos has launched a new proposition which it said generates a home insurance quote in under 30 seconds.

The InsurTech start-up stated that the feature cuts out lengthy paperwork for customers ahead of the nationwide launch of its connected home insurance offer.

It added that the new system will replace the need for customers to answer time-consuming questions about themselves and their property, instead using over 260 external data sources to generate an almost instant customer quote.