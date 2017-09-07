InsurTech Futures: Gary Lineker-backed Neos launches home insurance proposition

Start-up says new platform uses over 260 external data sources.

Neos has launched a new proposition which it said generates a home insurance quote in under 30 seconds.

The InsurTech start-up stated that the feature cuts out lengthy paperwork for customers ahead of the nationwide launch of its connected home insurance offer.

It added that the new system will replace the need for customers to answer time-consuming questions about themselves and their property, instead using over 260 external data sources to generate an almost instant customer quote.

According to the managing general agent (MGA), the system is integrated into its Internet of Things (IoT) platform.

The MGA further stated that its technology can detect and help prevent fire, theft, and water leaks, with real time updates provided to the customer’s smartphone, and that its services include access to a 24/7 UK assistance team.

Neos is led by Matt Poll, former director of MoreThan, and home automation expert, Krystian Zajac and is set to launch this autumn.

Investment

Neos secured a £5m series A investment led by Aviva in May this year, when it also revealed a strategic partnership with Munich Re.

In October last year former Ageas chief executive officer Barry Smith joined the start-up’s board.

In addition, Smith, former RSA managing director Steve Broughton and ingenie founder Richard King invested in the business, along with ex-England footballer Gary Lineker.

Poll commented: “It’s been a busy first year for Neos. We’ve successfully gained the support of industry heavyweights, Aviva, Munich Re and Zoopla, built a state-of-the-art IoT and policy admin platform as well as bringing together the latest smart technology to allow consumers to actively protect their home using their phone.

“We believe our new quote system will change the way consumers buy home insurance forever.

“Customers expect instant answers and by using the wealth of available data on the market we’re eradicating tedious form filling to make it easier than ever before to protect your home. This will be a key part of our offering when we launch nationwide in the autumn.”

