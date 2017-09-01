InsurTech Futures: Brolly launches online product roadmap

InsurTech start-up says it will have motor and home insurance products available in its shop within six months.

InsurTech start-up Brolly has launched an online product roadmap, aiming to use community engagement to make their product development decisions.

The broker explained that anyone can view it, vote on the features they want to be implemented and see when the company expects to deliver each one.

The firm further promised to have motor and home insurance available to buy in the Brolly Shop, as well as an Android version of the app, within the next six months.

Transparency

It also explained that the aim was to bring a new level of transparency to the insurance sector.

Brolly chief executive officer Phoebe Hugh said: “From day one, we’ve had so many individual customers send us ideas on how we can make insurance easier to manage and how we can help people stop wasting time and money on it.

“We’re always trying to streamline the way we do things, to make better decisions faster, and wanted to make it easier for people to give input into building a fairer insurance market.”

She concluded: “We decided to make our plans publicly available in a simple way that our customers can follow and have a direct impact on.”

