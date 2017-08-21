Verisk to buy Sequel for £250m

US-based Verisk hopes to build its footprint in the UK with Sequel which provides software to the London Market.

US-based data analytics provider Verisk Analytics has bought insurance and reinsurance software specialist Sequel for £250m.



Verisk purchased Sequel from HG Capital and other shareholders.



The deal has been designed to further expand Verisk’s global commercial offerings.



According to a company statement, Sequel, which has its headquarters in London, employs insurance and technical experts in the UK and Spain who focus on “complex commercial and specialty insurance and serving its clients’ businesses in the London market”.



UK footprint

Verisk noted that the deal was worth £250m and explained: “Sequel had revenue and Ebitda of £26m and £12m, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2017. The transaction is expected to close in third-quarter 2017, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.”



Mark Anquillare, chief operating officer of Verisk Analytics commented: “Sequel’s strong position in the London insurance market will allow Verisk to build on our footprint in the UK, reinforce our deep long-term commitment to a strategic market, and expand our customer sets in global insurance markets.”

“We’re proud to be joining Verisk, whose vast data, experience, and technology capabilities, combined with our leading workflow solutions for complex commercial and specialty insurance, will improve all the services that we offer our customers,” added Mario Garcia, chief executive officer of Sequel.



