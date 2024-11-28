Insurance Age

FCA makes “significant changes” to ‘name and shame’ proposals

change2
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority is making four “significant changes” to its initial transparency proposals labelled ‘name and shame’.

In the Consultation Paper part 2: Greater transparency of our enforcement investigations, published today, the regulator proposes the potential negative impact of an announcement on the relevant firm will explicitly form part of the public interest test. Previously it was not included as one of the factors, and it will be central to the FCA’s consideration of whether to announce an investigation and name a firm.

The FCA also plans to give firms a copy of any draft announcement and 10 business

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Polaris at 30 – Derek Cowie

Derek Cowie started working at General Accident (now Aviva) in 1992. Polaris was founded in 1994 launching digital trading platform imarket in 2004.

Polaris at 30 – Theo Duchen

Acturis Group co-CEO Theo Duchen delivers the third Q&A of the Polaris at 30 series and details the collective goal that would put “the UK light years ahead of any other market”.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: