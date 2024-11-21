FSCS gives first insight on increasing levy to £394m

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has indicated its levy for 2025/26 will rise to £394m from £265m this financial year as it cited having lower surpluses to carry forward and offset bills – a factor that has benefited brokers for two years in a row.

In its first forecast for 2025/26, the FSCS predicted the compensation payout total will drop marginally from £372m in the current year to £367m.

Martyn Beauchamp, interim CEO, said: “While the levy is projected to increase in 2025/26 … cash surpluses have kept the levy below compensation levels