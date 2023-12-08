Review of the Year 2023: Sicsic Adivsory’s Nadege Genetay

Nadege Genetay, partner at Sicsic Advisory, risks hate mail by citing the FCA action on multi-occupancy building insurance as her highlight of 2023 and predicts some brokers might move away from commission to remuneration based on work performed.

    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Nadege Genetay, partner at Sicsic Advisory, risks hate mail by citing the FCA action on multi-occupancy building insurance as her highlight of 2023 and predicts some brokers might move away from commission to remuneration based on work performed.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

I may get hate mail for this, but a highlight for me has been FCA action on multi-occupancy building insurance. It posed a fundamental challenge to broker commission models more generally – and I choose it as a highlight because it is not something regulators intervene on every day.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?

I’d say embedded insurance – I would argue it’s not as new as people make

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Regulation

FCA warns of Axa clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Axa Insurance UK and Axa Investment Managers UK.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: