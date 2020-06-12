FCA warns of Financial Services Register clone

The watchdog says it is working on getting the fake site taken down.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned of an attempt to reproduce its Financial Services Register on a non-FCA website.

In a statement published on 11 June, the regulator said: “We are currently working to get the page taken down and have alerted members of the public through our website and social media channels.

“The domain that is not official is www.register-fca.org.”

On its official Twitter channel the FCA further urged people to avoid the fake site.

The Financial Services Register is a public record that shows details of firms, individuals and other bodies that are, or have been, regulated by the Prudential Regulation Authority and/or the FCA.

At the time of writing the fake site was still up and looked almost identical to the genuine register.

The correct Financial Services Register is found at register.fca.org.uk.

