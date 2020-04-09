Premium finance not affected by FCA relief measures, says Biba

Trade body said it lobbied the regulator to exclude premium finance arrangements as payment deferrals would have left many brokers at greater risk.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has stated that temporary relief measures introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will not affect premium finance arrangements.

Earlier today (9 April), the regulator confirmed the introduction of measures designed to give temporary financial relief to customers facing payment difficulties.

Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive at the FCA, said: “We know many people are suffering financial pressures brought on as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The measures we’ve announced are designed to provide people affected with short-term financial support through what could be a very difficult time.

“The changes will provide support for consumers with credit cards, loans and overdrafts, facing temporary financial difficulties because of the pandemic.”

Measures

The new measures include firms being expected to:

Offer a temporary payment freeze on loans and credit cards for up to three months, for consumers negatively impacted by coronavirus.

Allow customers who are negatively impacted by coronavirus and who already have an arranged overdraft on their main personal current account, up to £500 charged at zero interest for three months.

Make sure that all overdraft customers are no worse off on price when compared to the prices they were charged before the recent overdraft pricing changes came into force.

Ensure consumers using any of these temporary payment freeze measures will not have their credit file affected.

The following products are covered by the measures: guarantor loans, logbook loans, home collected credit, a loan issued by Community Development Finance Institution and some loans issued by credit unions, but only where these are regulated.

The rule changes are in force from today and the full range of measures will apply by 14 April.

Feedback

The original measures unveiled last week had planned to include general insurance intermediaries’ premium finance arrangements in the list of affected consumer credit products.

The FCA said it had conducted a “short consultation” on the proposals.

David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at Biba, commented: “Biba is pleased that as a result of our firm lobbying with strong input from members, the FCA is persuaded not to include premium finance within its payment deferral plans.

“Had premium finance been included in the applicable list, in many instances, brokers would assume the credit risk if payment was not forthcoming after a deferral.

“With up to a quarter of the premium at stake, the exposure could have run into millions and could have driven many a small broker out of business.”

The trade body advised its members contact their premium finance providers on a case by case basis where help is needed.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.