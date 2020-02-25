FCA admits "mistake" after it accidentally shared private complainant data
The names, addresses, and telephone numbers of certain FCA complainants were publicly available between November 2019 and February 2020.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted to a data breach.
The regulator said it made “confidential information” publicly available when it responded to a Freedom of Information request in November 2019.
The information was available on the regulator’s website from November 2019 until earlier this month.
The FCA has since referred the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office.
The watchdog said in a statement: “The FCA was recently made aware that, in a response to a Freedom of Information Act request published on our website in November 2019, certain underlying confidential information may have been accessible.
“The response related to the number and nature of new complaints made against the FCA and handled by the Complaints Team between 2 January 2018 and 17 July 2019. The publication of this information was a mistake by the FCA.”
Data
The FCA stated that “in many cases” the information accessible was only the name of each complainant.
However, it admitted that “additional confidential information” was also present – such as the addresses and telephone numbers of some complainants.
No financial, payment, passport or other identity information was disclosed.
Apology
The FCA said it had removed the relevant data from its website and undertaken a full review to determine the extent of information made available.
Where “additional confidential information” has been disclosed, the regulator is making direct contact with those affected to apologise and advise them of potential next steps.
The breach follows the sale of alleged FCA data on an online forum in January 2020, as reported by sister title Post.
