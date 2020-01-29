News analysis: Why do brokers need to care about the FCA focus on D&I?

A recent letter from the regulator could indicate that it wants to widen its remit to include diversity and inclusion. Should brokers be worried? Martin Friel reports.

In early January, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) wrote to every CEO in the wholesale insurance market laying out its expectations on culture. Which is not an unusual event in itself but the content of this particular ‘Dear CEO’ letter should have made senior leaders and risk officers sit up and take notice.

The letter identified poor culture as a key root cause of harm to customers, employees and markets and highlighted discrimination, harassment, victimisation and bullying as indicators of an unhealthy culture.

So far, so normal. But in the letter, Jonathan Davidson, executive director of supervision, retail and authorisations went a step further, bringing diversity and inclusion (D&I) and the overall purpose of a business into play. Does this letter indicate a reach into new realms for the FCA?

“This is a continuance of a common theme from the FCA’s last annual report,” said Ben Brown, employment associate at Pinsent Masons.

“I would like to think that it wasn’t a surprise because there have been so many publicised incidents in financial services that the CEOs of large businesses, in a regulated environment, should know that this is a focus.”

He conceded that with D&I and purpose the FCA is expanding into new areas of supervision, but argued that the regulator is simply reflecting wider developments in employment law and legislation.

Going mainstream

And the times they are indeed a-changing. In early 2018, Blackrock decided it would only invest in companies that have at least two female board members and, at this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Goldman Sachs announced it wouldn’t take a business public unless it had at least one “diverse” board member.

When even titans of the financial world get on board the diversity train, you know that the debate around D&I and business culture has gone mainstream and the FCA seems to be reflecting that.

While this letter has only been sent to the wholesale market, the spirit of the letter is applicable to everyone Steve White

Steve White

The letter has been widely reported in the trade, business and national press but the response from the market, never shy to respond to the regulator, has been exactly… nothing.

Either firms don’t know about it (doubtful), think it doesn’t apply to them (it does) or they simply don’t care (a worrying possibility).

But they should care. A report by the Financial Times found that FCA investigations relating to harassment, bullying and homophobia had jumped by 220% in 2018 with 27 directors being investigated over failings of culture and governance. This is no passing whim – the regulator is serious about addressing cultural failings. And it’s not just focused on the big boys.

“While this letter has only been sent to the wholesale market, the spirit of the letter is applicable to everyone,” said Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

And what is clear from the content and tone of the letter is that the applicability is focused very much on senior managers: “If this activity goes on in a firm, the senior managers will be seen by the FCA to be not fit and proper,” White warned.

Going public

Could it be that firms are too scared to publicly broach what is a very thorny and emotive subject? The FCA said that its letter was prompted by reports of misconduct in insurance (for this, read Lloyd’s) so it’s not surprising that brokers would be reluctant to join Lloyd’s in taking a public kicking.

We all want to be in a diverse and fair system, but it is going to take 20 years to be able to truly measure how successful we have been… Most people in leadership know they will be out in three to five years and they don’t want to rock the boat Rob Best

“You can only be first man over the top if you have nothing to hide, but so many probably have something to hide,” said Rob Best of Vandal Consulting, a 30-year veteran of the broking market.

“The thought leadership and the pace of thought [around D&I] has overtaken the market’s ability to react to it practically. We all want to be in a diverse and fair system, but it is going to take 20 years to be able to truly measure how successful we have been.”

While there is no shortage of firms willing to talk about D&I and culture, Best argued that much of this is “virtue signalling” with very little evidence of meaningful action.

The term virtue signalling is defined as the conspicuous expression of moral values designed to portray good character or moral correctness about a particular issue.

“It’s a distraction from tackling the real issues. Most people in leadership know they will be out in three to five years and they don’t want to rock the boat,” he said.

But for those who do wish to address the issues, to rock the boat even, where do they start? The advice is to understand that this can’t be approached as a box-ticking exercise. It is more fundamental than that.

Culture change

“The letter is all part of cultural change,” said compliance expert Mike Cranny of Create Solutions.

“The FCA is saying ‘if we find negative aspects of your culture, we will hold you – the senior managers – accountable’, which should worry those who have a bad culture.”

And a good starting point in understanding culture is to look to employees.

“Speak to your employees, ask them what it’s like to work here,” compliance consultant Branko Bjelobaba advised.

“As long as the organisation espouses diversity and inclusion, understands what that means and there are no hidden unconscious biases to employing people, there isn’t a problem.”

I would always encourage clients to ask themselves questions… What kinds of words would you want staff to use in describing the kind of workplace they want to work in and are you confident you can provide that? Jill Hambley

Jill Hambley

Which may be easier said than done for firms that haven’t made a habit of thinking about their culture, but it needn’t be a complicated process.

“I would always encourage clients to ask themselves questions,” said Jill Hambley, MD of Insurance Compliance Services.

“What kinds of words would you want staff to use in describing the kind of workplace they want to work in and are you confident you can provide that?”

And for anyone who may think this is something that can be delegated to HR, there is unanimity that this is a serious, leadership-level issue and that the FCA will expect firms to treat it as such.

“This should be a board agenda item, not just box-ticking,” said Bjelobaba.

Through this letter, the FCA has made it clear that culture, business purpose and diversity are the responsibility of senior leadership. But it argued that firms should take this seriously, not just because the regulator said so, but because it makes business sense. Also, it is the right thing to do.

Heeral Gudka, a leadership coach and former insurance actuary, argued that change needs to start from the top and that the modern CEO and their leadership team have a responsibility that goes far beyond making money.

“We have created a working culture in the West where we spend so much time at work, feel we should be grateful for the job but should not expect a safe working environment,” she said.

“Every employee is owed more than a legal duty of care. The real duty of care is that you at least feel safe to turn up to work every day.”

This kind of thought process may be alien to some, but it is reflected in the FCA’s language around ‘psychological safety’. If people feel comfortable enough to speak up in an organisation without fear of bullying or harassment, then there is less chance of poor, damaging behaviour going unreported.

But as Gudka reiterated, it all starts with leaders and the FCA expects them to respond accordingly.

“They need to have an honest look at themselves and understand whether there are any issues in the business and how they are contributing to those,” she said.

It’s clear senior leaders unaware of or disinterested in this issue need to take notice as the FCA is moving in.