FCA publishes new CMC rules

The watchdog will take over responsibility for regulating claims management companies in April next year.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published new rules that will apply to all claims management companies (CMCs) from April 2019.

That is when the watchdog will be taking over the responsibility for regulating CMCs including in Scotland where they are currently unregulated.

From 1 April all CMCs serving customers in England, Scotland and Wales will have to be authorised by the FCA and meet minimum standards to operate.

The regulator stated that any firm that is not authorised by then will have to stop handling claims.

Customers

The document, Claims management: how we will regulate claims management companies, focuses on the following three areas:

Customers – wanting customers to be empowered and confident in choosing a value-for-money service which is appropriate for their needs.

CMC s – wanting CMC s to help customers get redress in a way that complies with FCA rules and requiring them to meet a common set of standards.

Regulatory – regulating in a way that prioritises high standards of conduct, protects consumers and improves public confidence in claims management services

The regulator explained that it aims to ensure that CMCs are “trusted providers of high quality, good value services”.

It added that all firms will have to record and retain customer phone calls for a year after their last contact with a customer.

The FCA has previously listed a set of regulation proposals for CMCs outlining how it will authorise and supervise firms.

In January next year CMCs can apply for a temporary permission, which will allow them to continue operating until they are authorised.

Standards

Jonathan Davidson, executive director of Supervision – Retail and Authorisations at the FCA, said: “We’re ready to take over regulation on 1 April 2019. The new regime aims to drive up standards in a sector whose reputation has been tarnished by some companies engaging in high pressure selling and by failing to provide clear information on the fees they charge.

“The new rules will ensure firms are transparent about their estimated fees before the customer signs on the dotted line, and notify customers of free statutory ombudsmen or compensation schemes.

“It’s vital that customers have the information they need to make informed decisions. We will take action against those that break the rules.”

