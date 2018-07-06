Broking Break: Your top 5

Brokers have been clicking on Insurance Age saving the day with Facebook, a departure from PIB, another takeover, the date of SMCR and who is on top of Allianz’s “hit list”.

5) FCA fails to stop clone broker on Facebook

Facebook confirmed that the page operated by scammers using Car Insurance 4 u’s details had been taken down following an investigation by Insurance Age.

This came after the Financial Conduct Authority issued a warning that fraudsters were using details of authorised motor broker Car Insurance 4 u in order to convince people they worked for a genuine company.

In an interview with Insurance Age Clive Jones, general manager of Car Insurance 4 u, said that the regulator had been in contact with the social media network to get the page removed.

The page remained up on Facebook until Insurance Age reported it to the social media site.

4) Tim Philip leaves PIB

Chief operating officer Tim Philip has left PIB, Insurance Age revealed.

Philip, who previously worked at Bluefin and before that at Towergate, joined PIB in late July 2015 as a consultant on an interim basis.

While the original plan was to stay until the end of that year, he became COO after the group secured investment from private equity company Carlyle.

3) Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry buys commercial broker

Trimulgherry Investments has bought the commercial business of Hurst Group to create a new broker, Professional & Medical Insurance Solutions.

The new business, based in Essex, is led by Richard McEwen and specialises in a range of commercial insurance products for doctors, dentists and professionals.

Trimulgherry was established by ex-Towergate chairman Peter Cullum and Minority Venture partners (MVP) chief executive James McCaffrey and works closely with MVP.

2) Brokers finally have date for senior managers’ regime

Brokers have until 9 December 2019 to get ready for the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR).

The Financial Conduct Authority revealed the implementation date as it published the near final rules for the regime.

Firms can now access the guides to the SM&CR – which replaces the Approved Persons regime – to understand what steps they need to take to prepare for its implementation.

1) News analysis: Who’s top of the Allianz “hit list”?

The news that Allianz is reportedly looking to make a large scale insurer acquisition has sparked mixed reactions from the UK broker market.

Speculation is rife over which provider is at the top of its wish list, with UK-headquartered RSA and Aviva being among the potential targets as well as Swiss insurer Zurich and Australian provider QBE.

