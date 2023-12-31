Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc awarded Damehood in New Years Honours List

The group chief executive officer of Aviva Amanda Blanc has been awarded a Damehood in the New Years Honours List.

She was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for “services to business, to gender equality and to net-zero”.

Blanc, pictured, took over from Maurice Tulloch as CEO of Aviva in the summer of 2020 having been appointed a non-executive director of the business in December 2019.

Other notable insurance-related Dames include former Lloyd’s CEO Inga Beale and Gallagher NED chair Sue Langley, who was included in King Charles’s most recent Birthday Honours list for services to both