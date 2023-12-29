Insurance Age

Review of the Year 2023: Aviva’s Dave Martin

David Martin
Joy Ekpeti
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Dave Martin, MD, distribution and SME trading hails the virtue of “execution, execution, execution” and predicts underwriters and face-to-face meeting will come back in vogue.

What has been your insurance related highlight of 2023?

Helping our brokers make a real impact to their local communities through their nominations to the Aviva Broker Community fund, where Aviva made £300k available to broker sponsored charitable projects.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023 and why?

“Transformation, transformation, transformation” - it should be “execution, execution, execution.”

What was the M&A deal or personnel hire that raised your

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insurer

Interview: SiriusPoint’s Rob Gibbs and Alex Hardy

Regional brokers’ interest in SiriusPoint has been piqued by a slew of appointments, most notably involving ex-RSA leaders, and a high profile MGA deal. Emmanuel Kenning finds out what the insurer has to offer and what is coming next.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: