FCA warns of Axa clone

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Axa Insurance UK and Axa Investment Managers UK.

The regulator revealed, on 20 November, that the scammers had been using the website www.knowyoucan.co.uk, which is similar to Axa’s www.axa.co.uk/know-you-can webpage to trick customers.

Related FCA issues warning on UKGlobal Broking Group clone FCA warns of Surrey broker clone

At the time of writing, the cloner’s website has been taken down and is no longer available.

The fraudsters have been contacting people pretending to be an authorised firm, the FCA detailed, as it released