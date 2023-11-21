Insurance Age

FCA warns of Axa clone

warning2
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Axa Insurance UK and Axa Investment Managers UK.

The regulator revealed, on 20 November, that the scammers had been using the website www.knowyoucan.co.uk, which is similar to Axa’s www.axa.co.uk/know-you-can webpage to trick customers.

At the time of writing, the cloner’s website has been taken down and is no longer available.

The fraudsters have been contacting people pretending to be an authorised firm, the FCA detailed, as it released

