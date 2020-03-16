LMA develops renewal clause amid Covid-19

The London Market organisation has published wording to ensure coverage continues beyond a specified renewal date as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) has published, on behalf of its members, policy language developed to ensure customers’ coverage continues beyond a specified renewal date if the Lloyd’s market is inaccessible and the Emergency Trading Protocol fails.

The clause is intended to ensure that (re)insureds will not be left without cover if the developing Covid-19 situation makes normal renewal discussions untenable.

On Friday 13 March, Lloyd’s closed its underwriting room for the first time as it conducted a “stress test” in response to the escalating crisis.

Patrick Davison, deputy director of underwriting at the LMA, said: “Although the situation specified is extremely unlikely to occur, the LMA and its members felt it prudent to draft this model clause to ensure that Lloyd’s customers are not left without coverage should the Coronavirus, or any other event, prevent renewal negotiations from taking place.”

Clause

The wording is published in full below:

LMA5392 – Limited Automatic Extension – Prevention of Access to Lloyd’s of London

In the event that, seven (7) or fewer calendar days before expiration of this contract of (re)insurance, all Lloyd’s Syndicates are prevented from entering Lloyd’s of London, One Lime Street, London, EC3M 7DQ : by the Corporation of Lloyd’s; or following the imposition of quarantine or restriction in movement of people by any national or international body or agency; for more than one (1) business day during the seven (7) days before expiration of the contract of (re)insurance, this contract of (re)insurance shall, in consideration of a pro-rata additional premium, be automatically extended at the existing terms and conditions for fourteen (14) days from the expiration of the contract of (re)insurance. However, the automatic extension provided under paragraph 1: shall only apply if the (re)insured, their broker or (re)insurers, despite using best endeavours, are unable to implement Lloyd’s Emergency Trading Protocol; and shall not increase or reinstate any applicable limit(s) of liability; and shall only apply once, unless agreed otherwise in writing by (re)insurers; and can be voided by mutual agreement between the (re)insured and (re)insurers.

