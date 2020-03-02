CII launches Chartered title for MGAs

The ‘Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agent’ title is available to both individuals and businesses.

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has launched a Chartered title for managing general agents.

The CII said the ‘Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agent’ title recognises the growing market presence of managing general agents.

To hold the new title, individuals must hold the advanced diploma in insurance, be a member of the CII, and have at least five years’ sector experience. It is also available to businesses.

‘Charted Insurance Underwriting Agent’ is the sixth Chartered title to be offered by the CII.

Collaboration

The new title was developed with support from the Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA).

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “Managing general agents have quickly grown to be a significant and important part of the profession. MGAs are taking responsibility to deliver an outcome for the consumer.

“MGAs need the same knowledge, expertise and to demonstrate the same commitment to professional standards as other segments of the insurance profession.

“We worked with the Managing General Agents’ Association to develop a learning pathway that provides those working within that sector to gain and maintain the expertise needed to best serve consumers.”

Peter Staddon, managing director of the MGAA, added: “Attracting and nurturing talent is an important focus for MGAs. Getting this new Chartered status is great.”

Last month, Staddon announced that he would retire in June 2020, having held the role since it was first created in 2013.

Launch

The CII and MGAA launched the ‘Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agent’ title at an event at Lloyd’s today (2 March).

Also present were the first three businesses to achieve the title: Manchester Underwriting Management, Geo Underwriting, and Simply Business.

Charles Manchester, CEO of Manchester Underwriting Management and chair of the MGAA, said: “The development of the MGA sector highlights the increasingly important role that it plays in the insurance market. But with this growth comes the need to ensure the highest levels of professionalism and technical competence delivered to carriers and brokers.

“We are delighted to support the launch of this new Chartered title. The Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agent designation is an important step forward in the long-term success of MGAs and continuing relevance in the market.”

The CII described the new title as an “important strategic objective” for the MGAA.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.