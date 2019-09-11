RSA brings together commercial divisions

Move follows provider's decision to reduce its London market and specialty risks portfolios.

RSA UK and International has merged its Commercial Risk Solutions (CRS) and Global Risk Solutions (GRS) businesses to create a unified commercial division.

The move follows RSA’s decision to exit unprofitable business lines and reduce its London Market and specialty risk portfolios.

RSA UK and International chief executive officer, Scott Egan, told Insurance Age in February that the provider had exited almost half of its London Market book.

Management

Rob Gibbs, currently managing director of CRS, takes up the role of MD, RSA Commercial Lines with immediate effect.

Gibbs took over as CRS MD in January 2018, after former MD James Gearey left after only six months in the role.

Meanwhile, Tony Buckle, currently MD of GRS, will leave RSA after a handover period. Buckle joined RSA in February 2018.

Restructure

RSA’s GRS division has gone through a number of changes recently. In May, it was redeveloped to focus on five key areas – Rail, Chemical, Food and Beverage, Real Estate and Renewables.

This followed a restructure in its specialty and wholesale business, part of GRS, which saw the provider exit its international construction, international freight and fixed price marine protection and indemnity business lines.

Last November, Geoff Jones, who helped turn around RSA’s Ireland business, was appointed as director of the speciality and wholesale unit.

GRS had also been restructured in February 2017.

Simplification

RSA explained that CRS focuses on UK domestic risks and delegated market authorities and GRS handles multinational corporate clients, specialty business written via the London Market and RSA’s European branches.

It detailed that the merger will create a unified division with oversight of all commercial risks written through the broker market or delegated authorities, adding that the aim is to simplify processes for customers and brokers and reducing duplication.

Changes

Egan commented: “We’ve made a number of changes to our UK business over the past 12 months. The creation of single commercial lines business reflects our intent to be a more customer focused, simpler organisation.

“Rob is an experienced leader with a fantastic track record of delivery and a deep understanding of the commercial insurance market. I’m delighted he will be taking on this role.”

He continued: “Sincere thanks are due to Tony for the hard work he has put into both serving our customers and brokers and reshaping the GRS business since he joined us in 2018.”

Gibbs added: “RSA’s commercial insurance offer is well respected in the market for its customer focus and expertise. I am looking forward to building on those strong foundations to deliver even better customer and shareholder value.”

