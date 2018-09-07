Podcast: Aviva’s Phil Bayles shares his thoughts on the week’s top five stories

Bayles tackles chartered status, InsurTech and consolidation.

Phil Bayles, managing director of intermediaries at Aviva, meets up with Insurance Age reporter Emmanuel Kenning and news editor Ida Axling to discuss the themes behind the biggest stories of the week.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

The top five stories in the week commencing 3 September 2018:

1) News analysis: Chartered status: Is it worth it?

2) InsurTech Futures: Lloyd's Lab launches with first cohort

3) MUM sells MGB Insurance Brokers to Trireme

4) Broker Network snaps up Lockyers

5) Ardonagh silent on partial sale of Direct Group to Davies report