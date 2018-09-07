Insurance Age

Podcast: Aviva’s Phil Bayles shares his thoughts on the week’s top five stories

Top 5 News Podcast
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Bayles tackles chartered status, InsurTech and consolidation.

Phil Bayles, managing director of intermediaries at Aviva, meets up with Insurance Age reporter Emmanuel Kenning and news editor Ida Axling to discuss the themes behind the biggest stories of the week.

Use the link to hear their views.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

The top five stories in the week commencing 3 September 2018:

1) News analysis: Chartered status: Is it worth it?

2) InsurTech Futures: Lloyd's Lab launches with first cohort

3) MUM sells MGB Insurance Brokers to Trireme

4) Broker Network snaps up Lockyers

5) Ardonagh silent on partial sale of Direct Group to Davies report

Top 5 News Podcast

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Insurer

POLL: PRIVATE EQUITY BUYING INSURERS

Most read

  1. FCA confirms One Call’s fine and £4.7m hit
  2. Broker Network snaps up Lockyers
  3. Ardonagh silent on partial sale of Direct Group to Davies report
  4. InsurTech Futures: Lloyd's Lab launches with first cohort
  5. Bluefin Underwriting rebrands as Victor Insurance
  6. Broking success: Gordon Hazelton and Jake Mountford of Hazelton Mountford
  7. Compare the Market targets SMEs as it partners with Simply Business

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: