Broker Expo 2024: Education part of solution to cyber cover confusion

Specialist insurers can provide cyber cover expertise and training to brokers to build confidence, according to experts at the Broker Expo 2024 in Birmingham.

Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association who chaired the session How are specialist insurers supporting brokers to diversify their revenue streams and broaden their book of business? highlighted that cyber is “massively underbought at the moment”.

Paul Cullum, director of engineering insurance strategy and innovation at HSB Engineering Insurance explained there’s a lot of confusion about what the risks are and what they need to do.

We can provide training to the brokers