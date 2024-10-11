Insurance Age

Ageas and Saga in £207.5m deal talks

Partnership
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ageas has entered exclusive negotiations with Saga on a 20-year affinity partnership and buying Acromas in a package worth up to £207.5m.

Partnership talks between the pair were first revealed at the start of the month.

Broking business Saga Services distributed over £479m of gross written premium across motor and home in the 12-months to the end of July.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, for the year ended 31 January underwriting business Acromas had an underlying loss before tax of £1.4m, swinging into the red after a £107m profit in the prior year. Gross underlying revenue rose 7.1% to £169.8m, as the combined operating

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

My Insurance Downtime: Winn Group’s Mark Pallas

Mark Pallas, associate director and head of business development at Winn Group, offers us a window into his life outside of insurance, including how his ‘mam’s housework playlist’ informs his music tastes today, his love of boxing and why a family Sunday roast is a perfect end to the week.

Romero posts £3m profit

Romero Insurance Brokers has reported £2.93m of post-tax profit in truncated results as it shifted its financial year end after being bought by AssuredPartners.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: